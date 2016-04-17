DOHA A meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers on an output-freeze deal in the Qatari capital of Doha will start later on Sunday after ministers meet the emir of Qatar, industry sources told Reuters.

Sources said earlier that the meeting had been delayed due to last-minute changes requested by OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia.

