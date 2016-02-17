DUBAI United Arab Emirates oil minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday that the country's oil policy was open to cooperation with all producers towards the mutual interest of market stability.

Mazrouei made the comments in a tweet. He also said the UAE was optimistic about the future.

He did not say anything more specific about a proposal for oil producers to freeze output at January levels in order to prop up prices. The proposal was made on Tuesday by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela.

