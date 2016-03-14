Regulators investigate Barclays CEO Staley over whistleblowing case
LONDON British regulators are investigating Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the bank itself over the handling of a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.
LONDON OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers are likely to hold their next meeting on a plan to freeze output levels in a bid to support prices in mid-April in Doha, three OPEC sources said on Monday.
An earlier plan was to meet on March 20 in Russia, but sources familiar with the matter said last week this was unlikely to take place.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON/MADRID A gap in EU financial rules is allowing member countries to compete to host the trading operations of London-based investment banks after Brexit by offering looser regulatory standards.