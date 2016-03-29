The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI OPEC member Iran expects to attend an oil producers meeting in Doha next month but this does not mean it will take part in negotiations over a production freeze, a source familiar with Iranian thinking said on Tuesday.

"An invitation has been extended... We support it but it doesn't mean we will join in the freeze talks," the source told Reuters.

Qatar has invited all OPEC members and major producers from outside the exporting group to attend talks on April 17 on a deal to freeze output to support the global oil market.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by Sylvia Westall, Editing by Sami Aboudi)