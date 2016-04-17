FTSE set for third week of straight losses as miners drag
LONDON Britain's top share index slipped on Friday as mining stocks dropped, in line with a broader risk-off move across markets after a U.S. cruise missile strike in Syria.
DOHA Kuwait's acting oil minister Anas Khalid al-Saleh, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an oil producers' meeting in Doha on Sunday, said he was confident and optimistic that the meeting would agree on freezing crude output.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON Britain's top share index slipped on Friday as mining stocks dropped, in line with a broader risk-off move across markets after a U.S. cruise missile strike in Syria.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Friday for Britain and the European Union to reach a sweeping deal to recognise each others' bank rules after Brexit or risk a potentially damaging hit to financial services across Europe.