DOHA Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Venezuela have agreed to freeze their oil output at January levels providing other major producers follow suit, Qatar's energy minister said on Tuesday after a meeting of those countries' energy ministers.

Mohammad bin Saleh al-Sada said at a news conference this step would stabilise the oil market.

(Reporting by Rabia El Gamal in Doha, writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)