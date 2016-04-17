DOHA OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha will start talks at around 1200-1230 GMT on a deal to freeze output, hours behind schedule as the initial plan has run into complications, sources said.

Talks were meant to begin early Sunday morning but were postponed due to what looked like a new spike in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, sources told Reuters.

