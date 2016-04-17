FTSE set for third week of straight losses as miners drag
LONDON Britain's top share index slipped on Friday as mining stocks dropped, in line with a broader risk-off move across markets after a U.S. cruise missile strike in Syria.
DOHA OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha will start talks at around 1200-1230 GMT on a deal to freeze output, hours behind schedule as the initial plan has run into complications, sources said.
Talks were meant to begin early Sunday morning but were postponed due to what looked like a new spike in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, sources told Reuters.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Friday for Britain and the European Union to reach a sweeping deal to recognise each others' bank rules after Brexit or risk a potentially damaging hit to financial services across Europe.