MOSCOW Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the world's top oil producer, said it welcomed the will of oil producing countries to reach an agreement to freeze output, the company's spokesman, Mikhail Leontyev, told the RIA news agency.

But RIA quoted him as saying it was too early to draw conclusions on the meeting in Doha between Russia, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Qatar.

