MOSCOW Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the world's No. 1 listed oil producer, believes that the global oil market will rebalance on the supply-demand basis and not through "shaky agreements", RIA news agency quoted its spokesman as saying on Monday.

Mikhail Leontyev was referring to the failure by oil-producing nations to reach an oil output freeze deal in Doha on Sunday.

There had been no illusions about the ability of oil producers to reach that agreement, he said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)