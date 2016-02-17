ANKARA Oil ministers of four major OPEC producers began a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss a proposal to freeze production in order to support prices, an Iranian oil ministry source said.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was meeting his counterparts Eulogio Del Pino from Venezuela, Adel Abdel Mahdi from Iraq and Mohammad bin Saleh al-Sada from Qatar.

No schedule for the meeting was released and it was not clear when it might end.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Andrew Torchia)