SINGAPORE A meeting between some of the world's top oil producers on Tuesday looks set to drive more crude price swings, with a measure of volatility already at its highest since 2009, analysts and traders said.

In a sign that producers are at last preparing to tackle a devastating supply glut, top officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and several key OPEC producers will meet in Qatar in the highest-level discussions in months.

Global oil prices LCOc1CLc1 jumped more than 3 percent on the news to their highest levels in more than a week, adding to the wild swings of recent weeks.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange Oil volatility index .OVX, a gauge of options premiums based on moves in the U.S. oil exchange traded fund, jumped 18.5 percent last week, its highest since early 2009, after Venezuela proposed a deal to freeze oil output at current levels.

The index will resume trade on Tuesday when U.S. markets re-open after a holiday on Monday.

"There's definitely a chance for it to go higher," said a Singapore-based broker who declined to be named due to company policy.

Oil traders are watching for any sign of action to reduce bloated supplies, while any disappointment could lead to a selloff, with both outcomes potentially adding to volatility.

"The market may buy into this, but once they see inventory levels not moving or in fact are still building, prices could go back down so much more volatility could be in place," Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan said.

Goldman Sachs said this week oil prices were expected to swing between $20 and $40 a barrel in a trendless market with increased volatility.

"Although volatility scares investors and may drive investor participation in oil markets lower, it's a big opportunity for traders," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

The latest weekly report from U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday showed money managers raised their bullish bets on U.S. crude oil in the week to Feb. 9, raising combined futures and options positions.

