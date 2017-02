U.S. President Barack Obama talks about oil companies and alternative clean energy while in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that increased production by some oil producing nations as well as economic conditions and the fact that there were strategic oil reserves prompted him to make his decision on Iranian oil.

In a memorandum to the secretaries of State, Treasury and Energy, Obama said he would continue to closely monitor the supply situation to ensure the market could accommodate a drop in volume of petroleum purchases from Iran.

