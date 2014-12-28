ALGIERS Algeria said on Sunday that OPEC should cut production to push oil prices up, adding that it did not share the views of big producers inside the cartel who prefer to let the market regulate prices, energy minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying by the official APS news agency.

"We believe that OPEC should defend the interests of its members by cutting output so prices will go up," Yousfi was quoted as saying.

"We do not share the views of big producers inside OPEC who say the market can regulate the prices," he said.

