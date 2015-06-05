Goldman Sachs said on Friday that though the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided in Vienna to maintain its production target of 30 million barrels per day, the cartel's output would continue to exceed this quota.

"In fact, we forecast that Saudi and other low-cost producers will continue to increase output as this is the next logical step to maximizing revenues in the face of shale oil's scalability," the bank said in a note.

The global oil market would remain oversupplied in 2016 on increased production from OPEC, Iraq and Russia, the bank said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)