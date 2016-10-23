RIYADH Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday the points of view between the kingdom and Russia, the world's top oil producer, on the need to stabilize the market "are getting closer."

"Saudi Arabia has started to play an important role to coordinate between Russia ... and OPEC, specifically the Gulf countries," Falih said in a news conference with his Russian and Qatari counterparts in Riyadh.

"We have managed today... through a common meeting to reach a common notion to what we can reach in November," Falih said, referring to an OPEC meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30, when the exporting group is set to finalise a production cut agreement.

Novak, who is in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit as minister, earlier met the energy ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) which included key Gulf OPEC producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

