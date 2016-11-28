BEIRUT Iran's oil minister said members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could agree a plan to limit oil production at their meeting in Vienna this week if they put aside political rivalries and focus on economic factors.

"If we look at the OPEC meeting from an economic point of view we can reach an agreement soon to freeze oil output to 32.5 to 33 million barrels per day as decided in Algeria," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday in an interview with state television.

"But if political will plays a role in this, it will be difficult to make a decision ... I hope oil is not used in the Wednesday meeting as a political tool," he added.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)