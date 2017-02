DUBAI Iran's doubling of oil exports has had no negative effect on the market, the country's oil minister said on Wednesday before flying to Vienna to attend an OPEC meeting, the ministry's news agency SHANA reported.

"Iran's oil exports have been doubled, in between OPEC's 168th and 169th meetings. This increase has had no negative effect on the market and has been absorbed in the market," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying.

