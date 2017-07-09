A worker walks past infrastructure on D Island, the main processing hub, at the Kashagan offshore oil field in the Caspian sea in western Kazakhstan, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

MOSCOW Kazakhstan wants a gradual exit from an OPEC-led deal on oil production curbs and a rise in output one or two months after its expiry, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told Russia's TASS news agency on Sunday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia and Kazakhstan, agreed to cut output from January this year until the end of March 2018 to reduce bloated global inventories and support weak oil prices.

Bozumbayev was speaking in Istanbul ahead of an energy conference due to start on Monday.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editint by Edmund Blair)