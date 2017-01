A person carrying an umbrella walks by the Ogranization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) headquarters in Vienna, Austria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

ISTANBUL Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to work with OPEC group in order to stabilise global oil markets.

Speaking at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul, Novak also said that the recent OPEC and non-OPEC meetings showed that the oil producers were interested in the market stabilisation, while Russia was awaiting for a concrete OPEC decision on oil production control.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)