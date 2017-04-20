ABU DHABI Consensus is growing among oil producers that their supply restraint agreement should be extended after its initial six month term, but there is as yet no agreement on the subject, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday.

"There is consensus building but it's not done yet," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the United Arab Emirates. Asked about non-OPEC producer Russia, Falih replied: "We are talking to all countries. We have not reached an agreement for sure, but the consensus is building."

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Editing by William Maclean)