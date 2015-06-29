The logo of Shell is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

NEW YORK U.S. oil company Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) won a tender to supply state-run Petroperu with 1.45 million barrels of ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD), Petroperu confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

Petroperu launched a tender last week to buy five 290,000 barrel cargoes of ULSD for delivery beginning August 3 at the country's Conchan and Talara ports, and accepted bids until last Thursday.

It specified in the tender that it may award the cargoes to different bidders and that it expects to receive one cargo per month through December.

Chevron Products Company will supply the first, fourth and fifth cargoes, while Shell Western Supply and Trading will supply the second and third cargoes. The price of the winning bids for the cargoes was not immediately known.

(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)