LONDON Oil jumped after the Swiss National Bank said there would be coordinated action by central banks to address pressures in global money markets.

By 1:07 p.m. Brent crude oil was up 75 cents at $111.57. U.S. crude was up $1.48 at $101.28.

The move should allow European banks to borrow US dollars on easier terms.

(Reporting by Simon Falush)