DUBAI Oil prices may remain low for a long period, but strong demand will likely support a rebound in prices, Kuwait's minister of state for cabinet affairs was quoted as saying by the country's state news agency on Monday.

Arabian Gulf countries within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could face a wave of low oil prices by working together, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah was quoted as saying on the Kuwait News Agency.

"GCC countries cannot alone have a big impact on oil prices," he said but they can overcome difficulties through consensus within OPEC for stability of prices.

