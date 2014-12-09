Crude oil prices pared gains on Tuesday after data from U.S. industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed a strong build in crude oil stocks for a second week in a row.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 30 cents at $66.49 a barrel by 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT), versus its settlement for the day at $66.84. U.S. crude was 33 cents higher at $63.38, versus the session close of $63.82.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week to 377.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.2 million barrels, API said. [API/S]

