Analysts have lowered forecasts for average 2015 and 2016 crude oil prices, citing global growth concerns, a strengthening dollar and ample supply.
Oil prices steadied above $48 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering from earlier losses as the dollar weakened against the euro. [O/R]
The following is a list of changes in brokerage forecasts for Brent and WTI. Prices are per barrel and outlooks are listed by the date of the revision:
BANK BRENT WTI DATE REVISED
2015 2016 2015 2016
UBS $52.5 $67.5 $49 $62.5 Jan 26
HSBC $62.5 $75 $59.5 $71 Jan 15
BofA Merrill $52 $58 $50 $57 Jan 15
Moody's $55 $65 $52 $62 Jan 15
Jefferies $50.25 $67.50 $47.25 $62.25 Jan 15
ANZ $50 -- $48 -- Jan 15
Raiffeisen Bank $58 $77 $55 $73 Jan 13
ABN AMRO $60 $75 $55 $70 Jan 12
Goldman Sachs $50.40 $70 $47.15 $65 Jan 11
Intesa Sanpaolo $57 $69 $54.50 $66.50 Jan 9
Deutsche Bank $59.40 $70 $55.40 $65 Jan 9
Societe Generale $55 $65 $51 $60 Jan 9
DNB $65 $79 -- -- Jan 9
BNP Paribas $60 $75 $55 $70 Jan 8
Stifel -- -- $55 $65 Jan 6
Bernstein $80 $90 $75 $85 Jan 5
Citi Research $63 $70 $55 $62 Jan 4
Deutsche Bank $72.50 $77 $67.50 $72 Dec 16
Commerzbank $73 $83 $69 $80 Dec 11
BofA Merrill $77 -- $72 -- Dec 9
DNB $70 $80 -- -- Dec 9
Credit Suisse $75.25 $80 $70 $75 Dec 2
Barclays $72 -- $66 -- Dec 1
Societe Generale $70 $70 $65 $65 Dec 1
Societe Generale $90 $90 $82 $81 Nov 25
HSBC $90 $95 $86 $92 Nov 19
J P Morgan $82 $87.75 $77.25 $80.75 Nov 7
Barclays $93 -- $85 -- Oct 28
Deutsche Bank $88.75 $90 $80.50 $80 Oct 24
Goldman Sachs $83.75 $90 $73.75 $80 Oct 26
Natixis $99.30 -- $93.50 -- Oct 24
Commerzbank $85 -- $82 -- Oct 24
Standard Chartered $105 $115 $99 $104 Oct 21
Citi $95.50 $95 $87.50 $85 Oct 21
Jefferies $90 $98 $84 $92 Oct 21
BNP Paribas $97 -- $88 -- Oct 15
BofA Merrill $98 -- $90 -- Oct 14
Credit Suisse $97 $93 $89 -- Sept 30
