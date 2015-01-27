Analysts have lowered forecasts for average 2015 and 2016 crude oil prices, citing global growth concerns, a strengthening dollar and ample supply.

Oil prices steadied above $48 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering from earlier losses as the dollar weakened against the euro. [O/R]

The following is a list of changes in brokerage forecasts for Brent and WTI. Prices are per barrel and outlooks are listed by the date of the revision:

BANK BRENT WTI DATE REVISED

2015 2016 2015 2016

UBS $52.5 $67.5 $49 $62.5 Jan 26

HSBC $62.5 $75 $59.5 $71 Jan 15

BofA Merrill $52 $58 $50 $57 Jan 15

Moody's $55 $65 $52 $62 Jan 15

Jefferies $50.25 $67.50 $47.25 $62.25 Jan 15

ANZ $50 -- $48 -- Jan 15

Raiffeisen Bank $58 $77 $55 $73 Jan 13

ABN AMRO $60 $75 $55 $70 Jan 12

Goldman Sachs $50.40 $70 $47.15 $65 Jan 11

Intesa Sanpaolo $57 $69 $54.50 $66.50 Jan 9

Deutsche Bank $59.40 $70 $55.40 $65 Jan 9

Societe Generale $55 $65 $51 $60 Jan 9

DNB $65 $79 -- -- Jan 9

BNP Paribas $60 $75 $55 $70 Jan 8

Stifel -- -- $55 $65 Jan 6

Bernstein $80 $90 $75 $85 Jan 5

Citi Research $63 $70 $55 $62 Jan 4

Deutsche Bank $72.50 $77 $67.50 $72 Dec 16

Commerzbank $73 $83 $69 $80 Dec 11

BofA Merrill $77 -- $72 -- Dec 9

DNB $70 $80 -- -- Dec 9

Credit Suisse $75.25 $80 $70 $75 Dec 2

Barclays $72 -- $66 -- Dec 1

Societe Generale $70 $70 $65 $65 Dec 1

Societe Generale $90 $90 $82 $81 Nov 25

HSBC $90 $95 $86 $92 Nov 19

J P Morgan $82 $87.75 $77.25 $80.75 Nov 7

Barclays $93 -- $85 -- Oct 28

Deutsche Bank $88.75 $90 $80.50 $80 Oct 24

Goldman Sachs $83.75 $90 $73.75 $80 Oct 26

Natixis $99.30 -- $93.50 -- Oct 24

Commerzbank $85 -- $82 -- Oct 24

Standard Chartered $105 $115 $99 $104 Oct 21

Citi $95.50 $95 $87.50 $85 Oct 21

Jefferies $90 $98 $84 $92 Oct 21

BNP Paribas $97 -- $88 -- Oct 15

BofA Merrill $98 -- $90 -- Oct 14

Credit Suisse $97 $93 $89 -- Sept 30

(Compiled by Bengaluru Commodities Desk)