As U.S. oil prices hover near six year lows, hedging positions by shale producers will be increasingly important to understand which companies will be most affected by the price slump.

According to a Reuters analysis of regulatory disclosures by the largest 30 shale producers, more than half of them did not expand their hedges during the three months ended June, when prices rallied to a year-to-date high near $62 a barrel.

The following is a list of the producers examined and how much hedged volume they had on their books outstanding at the end of the first and second quarter of 2015.

U.S. shale producer Q2 2015 Volume as Q1 2015 Volume as

of June 30 (in of March 31 (in

barrels) barrels)

Anadarko Petroleum Corp 10,248,000 0

Apache Corp 0 0

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp 0 0

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc 4,990,140 7,943,672

Chesapeake Energy Corp 9,600,000 11,700,000

Concho Resources Inc 29,700,000 25,669,000

Continental Resources 0 0

Inc

Denbury Resources 173,500 202,000

Devon Energy Corp 27,232,000 37,934,050

Diamondback Energy Inc 1,931,000 2,871,000

EOG Resources Inc 1,840,000 6,117,000

Halcon Resources Corp 16,312,750 16,139,760

Hess Corp 18,530,000 15,300,000

Laredo Petroleum Inc 13,543,560 15,275,940

Marathon Oil Corp 11,196,000 6,875,000

Newfield Energy Co 31,982,000 36,477,000

Noble Energy Inc 25,510,000 30,689,000

Northern Oil & Gas Inc 3,780,000 3,870,000

Oasis Petroleum Inc 8,120,000 5,856,000

Occidental Petroleum 0 0

Corp

Penn Virginia Corp 4,220,000 4,671,000

Pioneer Natural 60,111,124 53,393,000

Resources Co

QEP Resources Inc 8,700,000 8,000,000

Range Resources Corp 3,168,000 3,666,525

Sanchez Energy Corp 9,164,000 6,412,000

Sandridge Energy 8,718,000 11,178,000

SM Energy 9,736,000 12,084,000

Unit Corp 552,000 275,000

Whiting Petroleum Corp 34,286,370 34,131,960

WPX Energy Inc 12,188,000 10,485,975

**Companies disclosed hedges in both outright barrels and barrels per day. All figures were converted into barrels by calculating days left in the calendar year.

