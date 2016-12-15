Visitors and car enthusiasts walk in front of restored Shell petrol pumps as they attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, an annual event celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Dutch union FNV has called off a strike which began late last week at Shell's (RDSa.L) 404,000 barrels per day Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands even though it has rejected a new pay proposal from the oil company, a union spokesman said.

The strike started on Dec. 9 because of the pay dispute between Shell and the FNV and CNV unions.

On Thursday, the CNV union accepted a new pay offer for workers at the refinery and neighbouring petrochemical plant, a Shell spokeswoman said.

"Shell and CNV will now sign their Collective Labour Agreement (CLA). This CLA will apply to all of the 1,800 CLA employees that work at Shell Pernis and Moerdijk," the spokeswoman said.

An FNV spokesman said its members would not join the agreement.

The two sites employ 3,000 staff.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)