LONDON Global financial markets regulators are seeking to impose unprecedented disclosure rules on oil traders, stepping up a campaign ordered by the world's biggest economies to combat manipulation in energy markets.

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) was charged last year by the Group of 20 (G20) top economies with looking into the role of oil price reporting agencies (PRAs) and the huge swings in oil markets of the past years.

The lead agencies are Platts, owned by McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N and privately-held Argus Media. Their price assessments for over-the-counter (OTC) oil trade and derivatives are used to settle billions of dollars worth of deals and to help settle trade on benchmark futures exchanges.

On Tuesday, IOSCO said in its interim report that it would also look closely at the role of traders and how information is being submitted to the agencies.

"... If a trader reports transaction data, should it be required to report all of its transaction data or at a minimum all transactions that might influence the relevant price assessment," the report said.

"IOSCO understands that a PRA price assessment is based on bids, offers and trades that are reported voluntarily and that this creates opportunity for a trader to submit a partial picture, i.e. an incomplete set of its trades in order to influence the assessment to the trader's advantage (e.g., to advantage a derivatives market position)," it added.

IOSCO did not provide further details, but its requirements may mean unprecedented disclosure of information that is currently considered commercially sensitive and often classified at oil majors and trading houses, such as their positions in a derivative instrument of a related physical crude.

OTC oil markets are now lightly regulated by comparison with derivatives and IOSCO has said in its previous report it could recommend setting up an independent regulator for the price reporting agencies.

On Tuesday, IOSCO's report no longer mentioned a potential "direct governmental regulatory system."

It said price reporting agencies may need to set up independent review committees, become subject to mandatory audit and/or a follow-up review by IOSCO on how they have adopted and implemented final recommendations by IOSCO due later this year.

Platts said the report provided "insight" into potential approaches that IOSCO might take in the future and echoed concerns Platts had already drawn to IOSCO's attention.

"We look forward to further dialogue with IOSCO as it finalizes its recommendations and to assisting its efforts to ensure transparency and integrity in price reporting," a Platts spokeswoman said in a written response.

Argus declined immediate comment.

IOSCO members regulate more than 95 percent of the world's securities markets in more than 100 countries, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Britain's Financial Services Authority and Japan's Financial Services Agency.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) competes with Platts and Argus in providing news and information to the oil markets.

