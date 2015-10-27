U.S. crude futures hit two-month lows on Tuesday as global oil markets fell for a third straight day on worries about rising stockpiles and potentially weak heating demand for the approaching winter.

The front-month contract in U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures was down 80 cents, almost 2 percent, at $43.18 a barrel by 8:49 a.m. EDT (1349 BST). It had sunk to $43.12 earlier, its lowest since Aug 28.

