Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
U.S. crude futures hit two-month lows on Tuesday as global oil markets fell for a third straight day on worries about rising stockpiles and potentially weak heating demand for the approaching winter.
The front-month contract in U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures was down 80 cents, almost 2 percent, at $43.18 a barrel by 8:49 a.m. EDT (1349 BST). It had sunk to $43.12 earlier, its lowest since Aug 28.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.