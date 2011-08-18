Out of pocket, Italians fall out of love with the euro
ROME When the Italian central bank's deputy governor joined a radio phone-in show last week, many callers asked why Italy didn't ditch the euro and return to its old lira currency.
SINGAPORE/LONDON The crude oil tanker market's hopes for a recovery next year could run aground as global economic turmoil stifles oil demand in the United States and Europe, denting prospects for a sector already battling a supply glut and a rate rout.
Strong global oil demand, driven mainly by China, has been the lone bright spot in the depressed dirty tanker market this year, although earnings for ship owners still slipped to record lows this month as supply of new ships outpaces demand growth.
An economic slowdown, or worse yet a recession, could push oil consumption in the United States -- the world's top oil consumer -- into an irreversible decline and overshadow China's growing needs for the energy resource.
"The crude tanker markets have been really bad so far in 2011, but the bad news is that it can get worse," said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with ship association BIMCO.
"Supply is not stalling the way demand is, in particular for crude tankers."
LONDON/BERLIN A serious challenger to German Chancellor Angela Merkel is forcing global investors to parse another potential electoral surprise - removal of a key political constant through years of euro zone turbulence but also an end to Europe's austerity bias.
LONDON In an attack on Germany, U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade adviser said the euro was "grossly undervalued", a charge which may ring true for the German economy but not for the 19-member currency zone as a whole.