Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
LONDON, April 24 ExxonMobil said on Thursday that its Midline UK pipeline had resumed operations after its closure following the discovery of fuel theft and a tapping device.
Exxon, known as Esso in the UK, said on Monday that it had closed one of Britain's main underground fuel pipelines after the discovery of a tapping device and a stash of diesel that police believe was siphoned off by thieves.
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent