The logo of Venezuela's oil company PDVSA is seen at its gas station in Caracas August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HOUSTON Big foreign oil producers in Venezuela are seeking to sell state-run PDVSA light crudes from countries like Nigeria and even the United States, aiming to better control the quality and cost of domestic blends and boost production from their Orinoco belt joint ventures, sources say.

Earlier this year, Venezuela's PDVSA halted imports of costly naphtha, a type of light fuel that it had been using in recent years to dilute its extra heavy Orinoco crude.

Instead, it began buying Saharan Blend crude produced in Algeria, an OPEC ally of Venezuela, to make blends that fetch better prices.

But the sources said other varieties could be more affordable, especially crudes from the United States that would carry lower shipping costs, or ones from West Africa that are being sold at deep discounts.

The sources all declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

"We are offering three different types of crudes: U.S. Eagle Ford, West Africans and Caspian crudes," an executive from one of PDVSA's joint ventures with foreign firms told Reuters.

U.S. crudes could be exported to Venezuela through swap licenses that are being requested from Washington, he added. So far, however, U.S. authorities have not publicly granted any requests to swap domestic crude for foreign imports, one of several loopholes to a decades-old ban on U.S. oil exports.

A source from another project in the Orinoco said Iraqi Basrah Light and Nigerian crudes are also being offered as diluent options.

From one perspective, the offers are a logical response to recent changes in the global market, with Venezuela emerging as a first-time importer at a moment of a growing global glut caused by rising U.S. output and ebbing global demand growth.

But for the joint-venture partners in Venezuela, the offers have more to do with aiding the growth of their Orinoco Belt domestic production, which requires a stable, cost-effective source of diluent in order to expand.

Venezuela has crude upgraders that can process up to 620,000 barrels per day (bpd). Diluents must be used for the rest of Orinoco's production, which already tops 1 million bpd, with new output coming online soon.

The state-run oil company did not respond to requests for comment.

PDVSA imported up to 4 million barrels of Algerian crude in November to dilute output from a joint venture with Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) and France Total (TOTF.PA). It also bought some 2.7 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for its refinery in the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Though Venezuela has the world's largest crude reserves, its own production of light and medium crudes that were once used as diluents has been declining.

LONG TERM?

PDVSA has started early production in six new Orinoco belt projects since last year with foreign companies including U.S. Chevron (CVX.N), Spain's Repsol (REP.MC), Italy's ENI (ENI.MI), Petrovietnam, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and a group of Russian firms led by Rosneft (ROSN.MM).

The new production - some 20,000 bpd according to unofficial sources - is not being processed in upgraders but mixed with diluents to form crude blends for exports such as heavy Merey.

Sources from several joint ventures told Reuters that private partners are committed to building new upgraders or naphtha splitters as low-cost replacements to avoid massive diluent imports, but the deadline of 2016 to inaugurate the facilities will not be meet.

Meanwhile, PDVSA must guarantee diluents for all the new output, according to agreements signed with its partners, who are now offering to sell their own foreign crudes to the Venezuelan company.

"We are looking for a 6-month contract with PDVSA which would include a reduced number of big deliveries," one of the sources added.

Parties are in early stages of the deals as PDVSA tries to sort out its well-known cashflow trouble that is causing problems to find reliable crude sources. It remains to be worked out who should pay for the imports and what would be the prices.

PDVSA imported some 12 million barrels of Nigerian condensates for a two-year period 15 years ago to use as a diluent. Those purchases ended when the last crude upgrader to enter service was inaugurated in 2001.

Crude oil imports made this time would not be for a short period as extra heavy output keeps growing, PDVSA's former president and Foreign Affairs Minister Rafael Ramirez said last month.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and Richard Chang)