SANAA Yemen's main pipeline for oil exports has started pumping crude again after it was repaired following an attack by tribesmen earlier this week, the state news agency reported on Thursday.

Tribesmen blew up the pipeline on August 3, just days after a previous repair from a similar attack. Earlier this year, the pipeline was pumping around 125,000 barrels per day.

Yemen, which relies on crude exports to bolster foreign currency reserves and finance up to 70 percent of government spending, has suffered frequent bombings of the pipeline in the central Maarib province since early 2011.

Tribesman have been pressing the government with a range of financial and other demands, including the release of at least one prisoner taken by security forces.

