May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual may launch a small initial public offering for its UK wealth management arm as part of a planned break-up of the company, it said on Thursday.
Old Mutual is planning to break itself up into four parts as it says regulatory change makes the company too complex to run in its current form.
The firm aims to list Old Mutual Wealth as well as its emerging markets division in London and Johannesburg "at the earliest opportunity in 2018 after our full year results", chief executive Bruce Hemphill said in a statement ahead of Old Mutual's annual general meeting.
The listings are likely to take the form of a demerger, benefiting existing shareholders, but "with the possibility of a small initial public offering" for the wealth management division, the company said.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.