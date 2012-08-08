LONDON Insurer Old Mutual reported a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in half-year profit, helped by a strong performance at its South African banking unit, and said it was pressing ahead with plans to expand in sub-Saharan Africa.

Old Mutual (OML.L), which runs insurance, banking and fund management businesses in about 30 countries, made a pretax operating profit of 791 million pounds in the first six months, surpassing the 776 million pounds expected by analysts in a company poll.

The improvement was driven by a 27 percent jump in profit at Nedbank (NEDJ.J), Old Mutual's majority-owned South African banking business. That outweighed "challenging" conditions at the group's Europe-focused wealth management division.

Chief Executive Julian Roberts declined to comment on whether Old Mutual still intended to sell Nedbank under a three-year old retrenchment plan aimed at reducing debt and soothing investor fears the group's sprawling structure has held back its shares.

"It's clear Nedbank has contributed greatly," he told reporters on a conference call. "We're doing quite a lot now between Nedbank and the rest of the businesses, and it is part of the group."

A planned $8 billion sale of Old Mutual's 52-percent Nedbank holding to HSBC (HSBA.L) fell through in 2010, and Roberts said last year the plan was to dispose of the unit once conditions allowed.

Old Mutual shares were down 0.9 percent by 0855 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the Stoxx 600 European insurance index .SXIP

The stock is still up 24 percent so far this year, ahead of a 15 percent rise for the sector, reflecting Old Mutual's low exposure to the troubled eurozone as well as investor approval for its restructuring effort.

"The shares have had, deservedly in our view, an excellent run in the past 3 months," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan wrote in a note.

"However, the more mundane task of grinding out steady, predictable earnings and dividends year-in, year-out is now upon the group."

Old Mutual, which quit its historic home of South Africa for Britain in 1999, also said it was considering small acquisitions to cash in on burgeoning economic growth in east and west Africa.

"I believe this is the right time because I'm very confident of the growth in Africa," Roberts said. "We think there is a great opportunity."

The company, which bought Nigerian life insurer Oceanic in February, is contemplating building a presence in Nigeria's non-life insurance market.

Old Mutual said it had repaid 603 million pounds of borrowings so far this year, taking it within 450 million pounds of achieving its target of paying off 1.5 billion pounds of debt by the end of 2012.

The company also reported 2.2 billion pounds of net inflows of client cash at its U.S. asset management business, reversing a 2 billion pound outflow in the first half of 2011.

