Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Oh Jin-hyek won South Korea's first men's Olympic individual archery gold medal on Friday after beating Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in the final at Lord's cricket ground.
Oh had survived a nerve-wracking single arrow shoot-off against China's Dai Xiaoxiang to reach the final but left nothing to chance against the Japanese, closing out the victory in four sets.
Dai beat Rick van der Ven of the Netherlands to win the bronze, earning China their first men's individual medal.
Oh's win brought to an end South Korea's long wait for the individual title. The South Koreans have had the upper hand in the team competition, winning four of a possible seven, but the individual title had always eluded them.
Both individual gold medals went to South Korean athletes at the 2012 Games as Ki Bo-bae won gold on Thursday. The South Korean women also won their seventh consecutive Olympic team gold in London.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.