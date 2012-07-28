Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Men's Archery team last 16 results
1. Italy
Michele Frangilli/Marco Galiazzo/Mauro Nespoli 216 points
2. Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
Chen Yu-Cheng/Kuo Cheng-Wei/Wang Cheng Pang 206
1. Japan Takaharu Furukawa/Hideki Kikuchi/Yu Ishizu 214
2. India Jayanta Talukdar/Tarundeep Rai/Rahul Bannerjee 214
1. Ukraine Markiyan Ivashko/Dmytro Hrachov/Viktor Ruban 223
2. Britain Laurence Godfrey/Simon Terry/Alan Wills 212
(Writing by Rodney Joyce)
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.