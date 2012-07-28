Italy's Mauro Nespoli fires an arrow during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Italy's Marco Galiazzo takes aim during the men's archery team quaterfinals at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Italy's Michele Frangilli takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON Italy beat the United States 219-218 to win gold in the Olympic men's archery team competition at the London Games on Saturday.

Michele Frangilli, shooting with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli, needed a 10 with his final arrow to seal the win and despite the enormous pressure he nailed the shot.

Defending champions South Korea took the bronze medal after beating Mexico in the playoff.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)