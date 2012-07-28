Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Italy beat the United States by a single point on the last arrow of a nailbiting men's team archery final to win the gold medal at the London Olympics on Saturday.
Needing a perfect 10 with his last shot, Michele Frangilli, shooting with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli, hit the centre of the target to give Italy a 219-218 win at Lord's Cricket Ground.
"I watched the flight of the arrow and I knew I needed it because it was the last one. I was under so much pressure because time was running out," said Frangilli.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Americans, who had defeated defending champions South Korea in the semi-final.
The Koreans had to settle for the bronze medal after beating Mexico in the playoff.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.