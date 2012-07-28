Italy's team celebrates with their gold medals during the men's archery victory ceremony at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Italy beat the United States by a single point on the last arrow of a nailbiting men's team archery final to win the gold medal at the London Olympics on Saturday.

Needing a perfect 10 with his last shot, Michele Frangilli, shooting with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli, hit the centre of the target to give Italy a 219-218 win at Lord's Cricket Ground.

"I watched the flight of the arrow and I knew I needed it because it was the last one. I was under so much pressure because time was running out," said Frangilli.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Americans, who had defeated defending champions South Korea in the semi-final.

The Koreans had to settle for the bronze medal after beating Mexico in the playoff.

