Italy's Michele Frangilli (C) celebrates after receiving his gold medal during the men's archery victory ceremony at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Italy's Michele Frangilli takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON Italy beat the United States by a single point on the last arrow of a nailbiting men's team archery final to win the gold medal at the London Olympics on Saturday.

With the seconds ticking down and needing a perfect 10 with his last shot, Michele Frangilli hit the centre of the target to give Italy a 219-218 win at Lord's Cricket Ground, before being mobbed by his team mates Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli.

Frangilli, who won team silver at the Sydney Games in 2000 and bronze in Atlanta four years earlier, broke down in tears with the gold medal around his neck.

"I'm speechless, I have no words to describe what I feel," he told reporters. "I don't know what to say -- I had a few seconds left, I tried to give it all I had to give.

"The arrow flew, it went straight, I saw it flying straight into the 10.

"I was under so much pressure because time was running out," added Frangilli. "We weren't sure if we could get the medal but we worked really hard and really well together. We are shooting better as a team than as individuals."

It was a heartbreaking loss for the young Americans.

Brady Ellison, Jake Kaminski and Jacob Wukie got off to a poor start as they struggled to read swirling winds around the target but fought back to come within a whisker of the gold.

The defeat was even harder to swallow as they had knocked out defending champions South Korea in the semi-finals.

The Koreans, who broke two world records in Friday's ranking round, were going for a fourth consecutive Olympic team gold but had to settle for bronze after beating Mexico in the playoff.

World number one Ellison praised the performance of his team mates Kaminski and Wukie on their Olympic debuts and rued some missed opportunities.

"I'm very proud of our team. There were a couple of chances I could've swung the match. If I would have shot a 10 to back them up it could've swung the match," he said.

"But everything happens for a reason and I'm really excited about the silver medal."

(Editing by Ken Ferris and Alison Wildey)