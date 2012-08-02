South Korea's Ki Bo-bae shoots during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON South Korean Ki Bo-bae won the women's individual archery gold medal at the London Olympics on Thursday, beating Aida Roman of Mexico in the final at Lord's cricket ground.

Ki's gold medal was her second of the London Games after she won the team event with Lee Sung-jin and Choi Hyeon-ju.

In the bronze medal match, Mexican Mariana Avitia beat American Khatuna Lorig.

The gold medal is the 14th of a possible 15 Olympic individual and team titles won by the South Korean woman since 1984. The silver and bronze were Mexico's first archery medals at any Games.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford, Editing by Ed Osmond)