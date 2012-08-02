Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON South Korean Ki Bo-bae won the women's individual archery gold medal at the London Olympics on Thursday, beating Aida Roman of Mexico in the final at Lord's cricket ground.
Ki's gold medal was her second of the London Games after she won the team event with Lee Sung-jin and Choi Hyeon-ju.
In the bronze medal match, Mexican Mariana Avitia beat American Khatuna Lorig.
The gold medal is the 14th of a possible 15 Olympic individual and team titles won by the South Korean woman since 1984. The silver and bronze were Mexico's first archery medals at any Games.
(Reporting by Peter Rutherford, Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.