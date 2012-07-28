Brady Ellison of the U.S. takes aim during the men's archery team quaterfinals at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON Defending champions South Korea were knocked out of the Olympic men's team archery competition by the United States 224-219 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Americans Brady Ellison, Jacob Wukie and Jake Kaminski will play Italy in the gold medal match later.

South Korea won the men's team gold medal in the last three Olympics.

U.S. coach Lee Ki-sik celebrated with his team as if they had won the gold medal. Lee, who coached the Korean national team to multiple gold medals and Australia's Simon Fairweather to gold in 2000, said they were overjoyed to have beaten the mighty South Koreans.

"It was a great feeling, but there is one more match to go," he told Reuters.

"We treat every match like a gold medal match. One at a time, when it's over it's gone, finished, on to the next one."

