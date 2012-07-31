LONDON What on earth would members think at the venerable home of cricket?

Mick Jagger singing "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" blares out from the loudspeakers at Lord's. The crowd, for goodness' sake, are doing the disco moves to Village People's YMCA. Next up the Bee Gees belt out "Night Fever". Whatever next?

And for the first time in the long and illustrious history of Lord's, the immortal words, "Come on people, let's hear it for Ukraine," ring out across the historic ground.

Bat and ball have met bow and arrow in the most unlikely of alliances - and it really works, with the sun beating down on stands that have been erected on the most famous pitch in cricket.

Archery has come to the Olympics for the 2012 London Games with all the razzmatazz of an American football game. All that is missing are the cheerleaders.

In fact, the atmosphere is more like the Hollywood hoopla of the beach volleyball tournament across town at another equally venerable British institution, Horse Guards Parade,

Archery is an esoteric mind game where concentration is everything. But they certainly do not get to shoot in a hushed silence at Lord's.

Announcer George Tekmitchov is forever whipping up the crowd. "Applause" flashes up on the big screen after each bull's eye. All this history has sent the archery specialist into a frenzy of excitement at his microphone.

"This has to be the biggest pressure cooker in sport," he tells fans, many of them bemused Brits who are probably taking their first look at archery. Their knowledge may not stretch much further than that old Robin Hood movie they once saw.

"We are so lucky to be here at Lord's. I am an American and I can just sense the drama," Tekmitchov assures the crowd.

STRICTLY FORBIDDEN

American archer Melinda Leek is another in love with a venue that reeks of tradition.

"I have definitely learnt a lot about cricket since I have been here. It is a really pretty place and the history is great," the 19-year-old said.

To become a full member of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) can sometimes take up to 20 years. When you make it, you are expected to behave with due decorum.

On the wall of the pavilion is a brass plaque. On it are written dire warnings: "Whilst in the pavilion, gentlemen shall wear ties and tailored coats and acceptable long trousers with appropriate shoes. Ladies should wear dresses, skirts or tailored trousers."

And one modern curse is definitely out of bounds: "The use of portable telephones is strictly forbidden."

But anything goes at the archery.

In the hallowed Long Room at Lord's, legendary cricketers W.G. Grace and Donald Bradman gaze down on a much more informal scene. Track suits and team uniforms are everywhere. Even jeans have made it through the door.

Denim at Lord's in the pavilion. It's like letting a lady into the Royal enclosure at Royal Ascot with her midriff showing.

