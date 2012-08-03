Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell has complained to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after being woken from his sleep for drug testing, the former 100 metres world record holder's manager said on Friday.
Manager Paul Doyle said Powell, who will run in the 100 metres heats at the London Olympics on Saturday, was woken at 2215 local time on Thursday to undergo the test.
"We love the fact that they are testing but we wish they would be more sensitive to his preparations," Doyle said.
"Less than 48 hours before his first competition, he lost a very important night's sleep."
It was the third time in five days that blood had been drawn from the Jamaican sprinter with a total of seven vials taken, Doyle added.
Doyle said the testing was wearing on Powell mentally.
"He said after the second time that he was too weak to train."
Doyle said that he, a Jamaican team leader and a team doctor had talked to doping control officials before Powell was tested and the IOC had been called.
"The IOC said: 'We understand but he still has to do the test'," Doyle said.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.