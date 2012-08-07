Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Usain Bolt began his bid to complete an unprecedented Olympic sprint double-double when the Jamaican breezed through his opening 200 metres heat with the minimum of fuss on Tuesday.
Less than 48 hours after retaining his 100 crown on Sunday, Bolt eased into Wednesday's semi-finals of his favourite event by winning the opening heat in a pedestrian 20.39 seconds.
Bolt is hot favourite to follow up his Beijing 200 gold and wants to cement his place as a "legend" in the sport.
The 200 final is on Thursday.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.