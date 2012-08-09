Christian Taylor of the U.S. competes in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

LONDON World champion Christian Taylor produced this year's biggest jump to take gold in the men's triple jump in an American one-two at the London Olympic Games on Thursday.

Taylor produced a season's best mark of 17.81 metres to finish ahead of U.S. compatriot Will Claye, who took silver with a jump of 17.62 metres. Fabrizio Donato of Italy finished in bronze with a jump of 17.48 metres.

Leevan Sands of the Bahamas, bronze medallist four years ago in Beijing, was forced to retire after injuring his knee on his fourth attempt.

Taylor was already the leading jumper in the world this year with a mark of 17.63 set in June.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)