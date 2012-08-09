West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON World champion Christian Taylor produced this year's biggest jump to take gold in the men's triple jump in an American one-two at the London Olympic Games on Thursday.
Taylor produced a season's best mark of 17.81 metres to finish ahead of U.S. compatriot Will Claye, who took silver with a jump of 17.62 metres. Fabrizio Donato of Italy finished in bronze with a jump of 17.48 metres.
Leevan Sands of the Bahamas, bronze medallist four years ago in Beijing, was forced to retire after injuring his knee on his fourth attempt.
Taylor was already the leading jumper in the world this year with a mark of 17.63 set in June.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.