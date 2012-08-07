Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Britain's former world triple jump champion Phillips Idowu crashed out in qualifying at the London Olympics on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old's participation in his home Games had been shrouded in doubt after he pulled out of the national athletics team's final training camp with a hip injury.
While the Beijing silver medallist has defended his preparations, he failed to make the qualifying mark of 17.10 metres, finishing outside the top 12 in 14th place with a best jump of 16.53.
America's 22-year-old world champion and gold medal favourite Christian Taylor topped qualifying with a jump of 17.21.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.