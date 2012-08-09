West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Jamaica's bid for the men's 4x400 metres relay gold was cut short by injury on Thursday when Jermaine Gonzales pulled up with an injury in the third leg of their heat.
The world championship bronze medallists, who had fancied their chances of ending America's dominance in the event, looked devastated with Gonzales on his knees in despair.
Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, had said on Wednesday there was a slim chance he might have run in the final for Jamaica.
The heat was won by Beijing silver medallists the Bahamas with a season's best of 2 minutes 58.87 seconds, nipping just in front of world champions and winners of the event at the last seven Olympics, the United States.
Joining them in Friday's final will be medal contenders Trinidad and Tobago and Britain, who finished first and second in the day's first heat.
South Africa's double-amputee Oscar Pistorius's much anticipated run never materialised after his compatriot Ofentse Mogawane collided with Kenya's Vincent Mumo Kiilu on the last bend of the second leg and was too hurt to continue.
Pistorius, who races wearing carbon fibre prosthetic blades after being born without a fibula in both legs, stood with his hands on his head but stayed to clap his race rivals home.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Mark Meadows)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.