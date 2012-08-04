LONDON David Rudisha will follow in his father's footsteps when the 800 metres world record holder competes in the 4x400 metres relay at his first Olympic Games in London, the Kenyan said on Saturday.

Rudisha's father Daniel ran in the event at the 1968 Mexico City Games, becoming the first Maasai tribe warrior to participate in an Olympics, and won a silver medal.

"I'm more flexible this year, it's the Olympics," Rudisha junior, who missed the Beijing 2008 Games through injury, told a news conference in the Olympic Park near the athletics stadium.

"The relay's after the 800 so I said to the Kenyan Federation I could be ready to run 4x400. I'm ready and they allowed me. I'm looking forward to competing."

Rudisha was included in the 4x400 team for the African championships in Benin in June, where he did a lap of honour draped in a traditional Maasai coat made of colobus monkey skin having won his 800 trial.

The 23-year-old ran the individual 400 metres this year in Sydney, clocking 45.82, but has never competed in the relay version.

Rudisha begins his quest for a first Olympic gold medal in the discipline he excels in, the 800 metres, on Monday with the final three days later.

The softly-spoken Maasai said he cannot wait to get out on the track and, all being well, go one better than his father and strike gold.

"The Olympics are more special. Once you have that title you have it for the rest of your life. World records are special, not everyone breaks one, but first of all I want Olympic gold."

Ever since he broke the world record twice in the space of eight days two years ago, the talk has been of Rudisha going under the mythical one minute 40 second barrier.

The man himself could not care less about his time, so long as he wins.

"The only thing I'm looking at is gold, I'm not looking at the time. Gold is gold. Even if I win in two minutes," said the IAAF world athlete of 2010 with his usual humble and warm smile.

