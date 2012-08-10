LONDON Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton lived up to the title of the world's greatest athlete with a dominant 198-point victory on Thursday although the exhausted gold medallist said he felt anything but.

The two-day 10-discipline epic truly encapsulates the Olympic motto of 'faster, higher, stronger' yet Eaton wanted improvement.

"For me to consider myself the world's greatest athlete I'd have to really amaze myself in every single event," Eaton told reporters.

Decathlon incorporates sprints, jumps, throws and, finally, a 1,500 metres slog that invariably leaves a trail of shattered athletes lying on the track before they pick themselves up for a traditional group lap of honour to celebrate the fact they made it to the end in one piece.

Eaton, who set a world record of 9,039 points in June, won gold with 8,869, 24 short of the Olympic record.

His Herculean efforts impressed double Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, who declared himself a legend after retaining his 100 and 200 titles from Beijing.

"I'm a great athlete but to do 10 events, especially the 1,500 metres, I gotta give it to him," said Bolt whose every move in the stadium received a rock star reception from the adoring crowd.

In contrast, the graft of the decathletes went virtually unnoticed at times as they fought for attention against the more glamorous events even though they were the first on the track and the last to leave.

'ICE BATH'

"I got more sleep than I did in Daegu (at the world championships), six hours, so not bad," Eaton said of his night after the first day of competition.

"You have to come through the mixed zone (to talk to the media), then we go in and try to eat. There's physio - you have to cool down of course because it's 400 metres - and then travel back to the village is not five minutes, it's 15-20.

"Eat, ice bath and then by the time you're in bed, you've got to get up early to warm up," he told reporters.

Their final event on Wednesday, the 400, was at 2030 local time and the decathletes were back for the 110 hurdles less than 12 hours later with spectators still flooding in through the entrances.

In a technical discipline that often thwarts the specialists, hurdles clattered to the floor in each of the heats.

Eaton hit the eighth barrier and grimaced as he desperately lunged to the line, 0.02 seconds behind world champion Trey Hardee who shouted with joy at a personal best time.

Then the athletes left the track and headed into the dark recesses of the stadium to recuperate before the start of the discus 30 minutes later.

'COLD CHICKEN'

"Sometimes people go back to the village. I chose to stay here and sit in the rest room and eat cold chicken and noodles," Eaton said.

"Sometimes you're just sitting in there wondering what someone's doing in a different event or you're sitting there doing nothing thinking 'why aren't we doing anything'?

"We would much rather be doing something but it's typical decathlon. I understand it's difficult to fit us into an Olympic schedule. I guess we're used to it."

The 24-year-old was almost five metres down on his best in the discus with 42.53 and could seen practising his swing and spin with a towel in between throws.

But rest and respite was still a way off for Eaton.

As the afternoon sun beat down on the stadium the competitors huddled under purple parasols in search of shade during the three-hour pole vault competition.

At least they had vociferous support from the many that stayed behind after the session had officially ended. The time-table of decathlons can mean some events take place in practically empty stadiums.

Easily identifiable in his bright yellow spikes, the American virtually sealed the gold medal with his 5.20 in the pole vault, allowing himself to celebrate and then with a wave and a smile he was off for a couple of hours rest.

"After pole vault's done then it's like 'okay here's what you have to do in javelin, here's what you have to do in 1,500'," Eaton said.

A personal best of 61.96 followed in the javelin to give Eaton a cushion of 151 points going into the dreaded 1,500 and there was a look of relief on his face when he crossed the line, although it was hard to tell whether that was because he had the gold or simply because the ordeal over.

"I have fun doing what I'm doing and it's easy for me to go to practise - actually that's not true, sometimes it's not," Eaton said with a smile.

